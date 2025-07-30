This Tyler Perry Movie Brought in 103 Million Views on Netflix

Tyler Perry’s Netflix deal is proving to be one of his greatest success stories. His latest psycho-drama, Straw, released in June and starring Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor, Sherri Shepherd and others, has attracted 103 million views since its release on the streaming service.

The announcement was made in a report from Netflix regarding the first half of the year streaming. It came second to Back In Action.

In Straw, Henson stars as a single mother navigating a series of unfortunate events in one day, leading her to a psychological breakdown. The film has been praised across social media platforms, with social media users saying Henson’s performance is Oscar-worthy.

Previously working with Perry on films like A Family That Preys and Acrimony, Henson says their collaborations are special, and the writer, director, and producer brings out the best in her.

“Tyler, I just have such an incredible respect for him and I enjoy working with him,” she told Forbes. “I am always so excited when he calls me and he says he has something for me, because I know it’s going to be good, but I also know he’s challenging me. With every script he sent me, he stepped it up a notch every time. I always look forward to that call from him.”

The role was something Henson could relate to as a single mother. “Janiyah did scare me a lot…,” she told PEOPLE. “I was drawn to this character because I love giving a voice to the voiceless. I want anybody out there who identifies with Janiyah to know that they’re not alone and you are seeing and I see you.”

Perry has often been criticized for his works, which many feel showcase stereotypical depictions of the Black experience, particularly a downtrodden Black woman. But Henson has always defended him, specifically the way he treats Black talent and pays them. She says Perry is the only person to pay her what she’s worth.