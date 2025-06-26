This New Netflix Limited Series Has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Following the success of Secrets We Keep and Dept. Q, Netflix has another original hit on its hands.

The Survivors, a new six-part Australian drama that debuted on the platform on Friday, June 6, has not only been climbing the streaming charts, but has also secured a coveted 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Based on Jane Harper’s novel of the same name, the coastal mystery series is set in Evelyn Bay in Tasmania, where two people drowned and a young girl went missing during a violent storm. As Kieran Elliot returns home 15 years later to commemorate the tragedy, Evelyn Bay is once again rocked when the body of a young woman is found on the beach, and the investigation into her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer amongst them.

The series is being lauded by Netflix subscribers as a “masterpiece” and “one of the best” shows they’ve ever watched, and has been equally well-received by critics, who gave The Survivors a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

“Though it covers a lot of familiar angles, The Survivors outshines most of its brethren,” Margaret Lyons wrote for The New York Times. “The relationships here are knotty, the characters multidimensional in intriguing, moving ways. People can be both wonderful and cruel, loving but maybe not loving enough, loyal but also dishonest… The show picks up as it goes, and its plot lines nest like Russian dolls, giving the story a real sense of heft and potency.”

Meanwhile, Lucy Mangan wrote for The Guardian that the series “is a study in how raw grief and festering resentment warp everything — and how surviving a tragedy rarely means getting away unscathed.”

The rave reviews have helped cement The Survivors as one of the most popular shows currently streaming on Netflix. The series currently ranks No. 9 globally, per FlixPatrol data. According to Netflix, for the week ending Sunday, June 22, The Survivors was the third most-popular English-language series with 3.4 million views and 17.1 million hours viewed.

The Survivors stars Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Shannon Berry, Robyn Malcolm, Damien Garvey, Catherine McClements, Don Hany, Jessica De Gouw, and George Mason, among others. The six-part limited series is now streaming on Netflix.