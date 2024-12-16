These Netflix Originals Are Leaving the Streamer in January

It seems that not even Netflix originals are safe from the chopping block. Although the streamer has put an increased focus on original content in recent years, it seems Netflix is struggling to hold onto some of those additions, with nine Netflix originals reportedly set to exit the platform in January 2025.

The upcoming departures were revealed in a Dec. 16 report from What’s On Netflix. According to the outlet, the departures will be scattered throughout the month and begin on Jan. 1, when all six seasons of Longmire and all three seasons of Lovesick exit. Just a few days later, on Jan. 5, director Lorena Munoz’s musical drama biopic El Potro: Unstoppable, about the life and career of Rodrigo “El Potro” Bueno, will depart. Then on Jan. 10, both Undercover and Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger will reportedly exit, followed by the Danish comedy series Rita on Jan. 16, LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship on Jan. 17, Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot on Jan. 23, and the Spanish thriller Unauthorized Living on Jan. 31.

The departures mark the latest example of Netflix purging some of its original content. In December alone, 20 originals were axed from the platform, including Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal, Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure, Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure, and Trivia Quest. The purge of content was a result of Netflix moving away from its experimental “interactive specials,” with only four such specials – Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, and You vs. Wild – remaining.

Unlike those December exits, the new round of departures seems to mostly be due to expiring licensing agreements. It’s possible that in some cases, new deals may be struck that extend the life of some titles on Netflix. According to What’s On Netflix, approximately 40% of Netflix’s Original library isn’t actually owned by Netflix, and once licensing deals expire, titles tagged as Netflix originals get booted from the streaming library.

As it stands, 2025 is poised to be a particularly brutal year for Netflix originals, with as many as 90 titles at risk of being removed. Other titles that may exit next year include Unstoppable Season 1 (February 8, 2025), Inspector Gadget Seasons 1-4 (May 18, 2025), Call My Agent Seasons 1–4 (July 22, 2025), Victim Number 8 Season 1 (August 16, 2025), Some Assembly Required Season 1 (October 15, 2025), Trolls: The Beat Goes On Seasons 1 – 8 (November 17, 2025), to name just a few. Subscribers will ultimately have to wait and see if removal dates are changed or if licensing deals are renewed, which would keep some titles streaming.