These Are the 4 Official ‘Amazing Digital Circus’ Episodes Released So Far

No show has taken the indie animation scene by storm quite like The Amazing Digital Circus.

The Australian indie comedy, directed by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions, launched on YouTube in 2023, telling the story of a group of humans trapped inside a circus-themed virtual reality directed by ringmaster Caine.

The series is widely credited with launching indie animation into the mainstream after the pilot episode surpassed 100 million views within a month of its October 2023 release, with each subsequent episode drawing in tens of millions of additional views. So far only four official episodes have been released in what is planned to be a nine-episode show.

While a September 2023 licensing deal brought all current episodes to Netflix, with future installments also set to stream on the platform, the heart of the show remains on YouTube, where episodes are available to watch on the Glitch channel.

Keep scrolling to see all four official episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus, and stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more updates about the hit show!

Season 1, Episode 1, “Pilot”

Release date: Oct. 13, 2023

Synopsis: “The Amazing Digital Circus is a psychological dark comedy about cute cartoon characters who hate their lives and want to leave”

Season 1, Episode 2, “Candy Carrier Chaos!”

Release date: May 3, 2024

Synopsis: “The gang are BACK for a WAaAaAaACKY candy filled adventure! They also discover that their lives literally have no meaning. Woohoo! So waaccky!!!!!”

Season 1, Episode 3, “The Mystery Of Mildenhall Manor”

Release date: Oct. 4, 2024

Synopsis: “The gang are back together to go on their next SPOOKY adventure. Kinger gets a shotgun! Zooble goes to therapy! Pomni goes to hell! So much fun awaits!!!!!”

Season 1, Episode 4, “Fast Food Masquerade”

Release date: Dec. 13, 2024

Synopsis: “Pomni and friends spend an honest day’s hard work at popular fast food chain; Spudsy’s! Keep an eye out though, Gangle is the manager and has a brand new mask… it’s like she’s a whole NEW person!”

Season 1, Episode 5 – TBA

The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 5 doesn’t yet have a release date, but Glitch said back in March that the team is “working hard on episode 5 as we write this and are so excited to show you guys. But as we’re just one animation studio working on multiple shows, it will still be some time before the next episode is ready.”

When Episode 5 does drop, it will be available to stream both on YouTube via the Glitch channel and on Netflix.