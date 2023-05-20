'The Witcher' Season 3 Spoiler Leaks via Merch Drop

A new line of merchandise may have spoiled one of the most anticipated shows of the summer – The Witcher Season 3. The brand Urban Species released dropped new clothes with stylized prints of The Witcher characters on them, but they may have used those images a little too early. According to a report by Redanian Intelligence, the images on the clothes come from promo material for the Netflix original series.

The new merch line features Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri and Jaskier all in their latest costumes for Season 3 – an admittedly mild spoiler, especially considering the trailer trailer that dropped earlier this month. However, the accompanying merch for the villains may a bit more revealing. Fair warining: the following contains likely spoilers for Season 3 based on The Witcher Saga books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The merch line included shirts and prints with all the antagonists of The Witcher grouped together, including one character that fans may not read as a bad guy just yet. In one, Vilgefortz of Roggeveen (Mahesh Jadu) is portrayed alongside Emperor Emhyr, Fringilla and Cahir all over a banner that reads: "All Hail the White Flame." So far, fans are likely suspicious of Vilgefortz and may regard him as an antagonist, but if they have not read ahead they won't have associated him with the White Flame – the religion of Nilfgaard that has inspired much of the warfare in the story so far.

As fans saw in Season 2, Vilgefortz is charasmatic and powerful, with a place on the conclave and a lot of influence. He used that to sway the other mages to bring their forces to bear agains the Nilfgaardian invasion. That goes poorly for them in the final two episodes of the season, including Vilgefortz who is nearly killed by Cahir. However, at the very end of the season we see Vilgefortz kill a Norther sorcerer, heavily implying that he is a double-agent.

Fans will undoubtedly see more of that in the season to come – and in future seasons if the show achieves its goal of adapting all of Sapkowski's books. The Witcher tells the story of a large-scale war much like other fantasy epics, although the focus is mainly on the development of a found family between Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri.

The Witcher Season 3 premieres on June 29 on Netflix, with a second batch of episodes following on July 27. It will be the last season starring Henry Cavill as Geralt, and many fans will be watching with mixed emotions. The first two seasons are streaming now.