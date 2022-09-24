'The Witcher' Season 3: Release Date Window Unveiled by Henry Cavill at Netflix TUDUM Event

The Witcher Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in the summer of 2023, star Henry Cavill announced on Saturday. During one of Netflix's virtual TUDUM events this weekend, Cavill made an appearance to announce the release date while stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan introduced new sneak peek clips at the series. The news came shortly after the announcement that The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on Christmas day.

It was a big day for Netflix and the Witcher franchise in particular as Geralt of Rivia himself appeared on the virtual stage. He revealed that Season 3 of the fantasy series has a release window, which was a relief after fans learned that the prequel series will take its usual December slot. Fans then got to see the set of Season 3 for themselves along with some new clips. They were behind-the-scenes views of stunts, including a shot of Allan as Ciri slashing her sword in what appeared to be an overturned ship.

The Time of Contempt is nigh. 👀



