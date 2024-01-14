'The Witcher' Fans Totally Suprised as Laurence Fishburne Joins Cast to Play Major Character
Laurence Fishburne will play Regis on 'The Witcher' Season 4, and fans have mixed feelings.
The Witcher has cast Laurence Fishburne to play the part of Regis in Season 4, and many fans are surprised. When this news broke on Friday via Deadline, some fans were uncertain and a few were even angry, noting that Regis is not Black in the books or the video games. However, Fishburne's fans pointed out all the ways in which he is actually a great fit for this character.
Fishburne is playing Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, a character introduced in Baptism of Fire, the sixth book in The Witcher Saga by Andrzej Sapkowski. Geralt and his companions meet Regis in the city of Dillingen, but quickly realize that he is more wise and crafty than a barber-surgeon should be. He becomes an important character in the books and is particularly beloved in the video game adaptations by CD Projekt Red. That means fans' expectations are extremely high, and many are not prepared to give Fishburne a chance.
Laurence Fishburne has been cast as Regis in ‘THE WITCHER’ Season 4. pic.twitter.com/JQr1QCoY4z— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2024
The Witcher Netflix original series has already shown that it is not sticking to the skin colors described in the books – or in many cases, not specified. This has infuriated some fans but is not a real point of contention for most. Instead, legitimate criticism of the series tends to focus on its pacing and its changes from the books, for better or worse.
The Witcher Season 4 is in pre-production now, and there's no word on when it might be released. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Here's a look at what fans on social media had to say about Fishburne's casting this weekend.
Quotes
Comment
Not the first actor that I would think about as Regis, and I'm pretty sure they're bringing him on just to have another big name on the cast, but Fishburne *always* brings it to whatever role he's in.— Sterling Archer of Rivia (@SterlingofRivia) January 12, 2024
First things first, fans found some creative ways to quote and reference Fishburne's other iconic works in their comments on this casting news.
No Complaints
i will never complain again. laurence fishburbe. LAURENCE FISHBURNE. /THE/ MAN. pic.twitter.com/eWSVlRIKmF— ariel 💫 (@cursedhat) January 12, 2024
Some fans who had previously been unhappy with the way The Witcher was going said that this casting news had restored their faith in the show.
British
Many commenters pointed out that Regis had a British accent in the video game, and many characters use British accents in the Netflix series as well. They wondered if Fishburne would use a British accent and if he could pull it off.
Character Dynamics
Joey Batey's Jaskier and Laurence Fishburne's Regis bullying Liam Hemsworth's Geralt affectionately I can't WAIT— Márcia 🎨 (@theviscountjask) January 12, 2024
Looking ahead, fans who were already familiar with the story were excited to see Fishburne interact with the other actors and bring their favorite scenes to life.
Looks
While Fishburne's fans said that he had the skill to play Regis, some detractors said that looks had to be accounted for. They felt that Fishburne was simply too different from the description of Regis, though this was a hotly contested argument.
Cavill
Bring back Henry Cavil.— Jack Friel (@JackFri46623055) January 12, 2024
As with any news about The Witcher, this update brought out commenters who said they would not be watching the new season without Henry Cavill.
Expect the Unexpected
Finally, this news revived some general discussion about the purpose of adaptations and how they can fail or succeed by different metrics. While many fans are hoping to a Regis that will meet their expectations exactly, others are excited for a fresh take on the character that can exist separately from the book and video game versions of him.