'The Witcher' Fans Totally Suprised as Laurence Fishburne Joins Cast to Play Major Character

The Witcher has cast Laurence Fishburne to play the part of Regis in Season 4, and many fans are surprised. When this news broke on Friday via Deadline, some fans were uncertain and a few were even angry, noting that Regis is not Black in the books or the video games. However, Fishburne's fans pointed out all the ways in which he is actually a great fit for this character.

Fishburne is playing Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, a character introduced in Baptism of Fire, the sixth book in The Witcher Saga by Andrzej Sapkowski. Geralt and his companions meet Regis in the city of Dillingen, but quickly realize that he is more wise and crafty than a barber-surgeon should be. He becomes an important character in the books and is particularly beloved in the video game adaptations by CD Projekt Red. That means fans' expectations are extremely high, and many are not prepared to give Fishburne a chance.

Laurence Fishburne has been cast as Regis in ‘THE WITCHER’ Season 4. pic.twitter.com/JQr1QCoY4z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2024

The Witcher Netflix original series has already shown that it is not sticking to the skin colors described in the books – or in many cases, not specified. This has infuriated some fans but is not a real point of contention for most. Instead, legitimate criticism of the series tends to focus on its pacing and its changes from the books, for better or worse.

The Witcher Season 4 is in pre-production now, and there's no word on when it might be released. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Here's a look at what fans on social media had to say about Fishburne's casting this weekend.