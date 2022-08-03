'The Wilds': Fans of Canceled Amazon Prime Video Series Launch Petition to Save Show

Fans aren't going to let the Unsinkable Eight sink so easily. After it was confirmed last week that Amazon Prime Video canceled the young adult drama The Wilds after just two seasons, fans of the Sarah Streicher-created series are demanding the streamer reverse the decision, with a Change.org petition calling on Prime Video to renew The Wilds for Season 3.

Launched immediately after Deadline first broke the news of the show's unfortunate fate, and simply titled "Save The Wilds," the fan-created petition has garnered more than 17,000 signatures in less than a week. The petition notes that not only does The Wilds have "a dedicated, devoted fanbase," the lives of fans "have been changed because of this show." Premiering back in December 2020, the series follows a group of eight teenage girls who find themselves stranded on a deserted island following what appears to be a plane crash, though it is later revealed the crash was a hoax an the girls are part of an experiment titled "Dawn of Eve." The series has been praised for its portrayal of LGBT characters, with the relationship of Selby and Toni developing over the course of the first two seasons, as well as its indigenous representation.

"Amazon Prime has canceled this as of July 28, 2022 and we need to fight to get it a) renewed or b) picked up by a different TV network. This show is most sacred to its LGBTQIA+ fans, who have sought refuge in its beautiful storytelling and impactful representation," the petition reads. "We invite you to sign this petition as a symbol of passion and dedicated for this show in hopes of it living for a 3rd season"

Launched alongside the petition, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $2,000. The funds raised "will go toward the creation of a billboard, as other past successful fan campaigns have shown that it is an efficient way to raise awareness about our campaign and its goals." The page also notes that in addition to billboards, money raised will also be donated to charity, as "The Wilds highlights a wide range of issues."

The movement to save The Wilds isn't just taking place via petitions. Amid news of the show's cancellation, many have taken to Twitter demanding Prime Video reverse course, with many noting the importance the show holds. Reacting to the cancellation news, one person tweeted, "!! canceling the wilds means losing two indigenous characters, played by indigenous actresses, one who's playing a queer young woman. this representation is so important."

Fans have also begun to call for The Wilds to move to a different platform, such as Hulu. However, it is unclear if the series is being shopped around in an effort to find a new home. A reason for the cancellation was not provided. The Wilds is critically praised, holding an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The first two seasons are available for streaming on Prime Video.