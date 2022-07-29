Amazon Prime Video Cancels Hit Series After 2 Seasons

After surviving on a mysterious island, the Unsinkable Eight have finally met a gloomy demise. Amazon Prime Video has officially canceled its hit young adult original series The Wilds after just two seasons. According to a Thursday report from Deadline, the outlet that was first to confirm the news, the cast and crew of the hit young adult series was recently told The Wilds would not be getting a third season. The cancellation comes just a little over two months after Season 2 dropped on May 6.

A reason for the cancelation was not given. Originally premiering in December 2020, The Wilds was part of the very first batch of YA pilots ordered by Amazon Studios after Jennifer Salke took the reins, and it was not only the first YA series to premiere on Prime Video but also the first to reach a second season. More than just that, The Wilds was a massive hit, with both of its two seasons being certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. With a critics' consensus dubbing it, "an addictive thriller that also captures the complex lives of teenage girls, The Wilds is worth getting lost in," Season 1 earned a 92% critics score, with Season 2 scoring slightly lower at 85%. The series held an overall audience score of 83%.

The Wilds, one of the last shows developed and produced by the late Jamie Tarses, follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who find themselves stranded on a deserted island following what appears to be a plane crash. However, things aren't quite as they seem, and as they fight to survive on their own and hope for rescue, viewers are clued into a major twist: the girls did not end up on the island by a freak accident, but rather, by purpose via a research group for an experiment titled "Dawn of Eve." Season 2 continued to track their survival while also introducing a second control group, dubbed the "Twilight of Adam," consisting of eight boys on a separate island. The season, which now marks the final season, ended on a massive cliffhanger when the two groups converged on a new, mysterious island, becoming a newly assembled control group for Phase 3 of experiment mastermind Gretchen's experiment.

The Wilds featured an ensemble cast including Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, and Sara Pidgeon. Alex Fitzalan, Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Nicholas Coombe, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Zack Calderon joined in Season 2. The series was created by Sarah Streicher, who also executive produced. The first and now only two seasons are available for streaming on Prime Video.