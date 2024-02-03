'The Traitors' Ends in Major Ultimatum Cliffhanger
Peter Weber was given a big choice on 'The Traitors' Season 2, Episode 6 ("Backstab and Betrayal").
The twists are piling up on The Traitors Season 2. The latest episode of the Alan-Cumming-hosted Peacock show ended in a big cliffhanger involving Peter Weber — known to Bachelorette/Bachelor fans as "Pilot Pete." Spoilers for The Traitors Season 2, Episode 6 ("Backstab and Betrayal") lie ahead. (Click here for Peacock subscription info.)
At the Roundtable ceremony, the cast banished Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling, one of the secret Traitors in their midst. As a result, the remaining Traitors, Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow, recruit Pete to join their ranks. Pete spearheaded the campaign against Dan, voiced major suspicions of Parvati, and recruited a strong alliance of Faithfuls.
However, Pete does not have to accept the Traitors' invite. What will his decision be? The Traitors viewers are loving the power move from Phaedra and Parvati, and they're curious to see how Pete's game plays out as a result. Continue on to see what fans are saying.
"TOO good"
Pilot Pete got too cocky and tried to gun for Parvati, only for Parvati to throw his entire gameplan out the window by recruiting him as a traitor…this show is simply TOO good 😭 #thetraitorsus pic.twitter.com/tNnk34l1gi— sal (@sanguinesal) February 2, 2024
"His Best Interest"
Yes. It’s in his best interest.— JoseRamRod 🌊 (@Jorami) February 2, 2024
Pete Is in "the Best Position" to Win
He’s literally in the best position to do so if he becomes a Traitor.— dead ting ✨ (@deadtingtv) February 2, 2024
Pete Might Not Have a Choice
Pete knows he’s dead if he doesn’t take the offer. I think he’ll join the traitors then take each of them out to recruit one of his friends like Bergie #TheTraitorsUS— Eileen Left Ⓥ (@iheartdogsNYC) February 2, 2024
Pete Could Be Killed off if He Doesn't Accept
it’s best if pete accepts the traitor invite bc if not he’s going to end up murdered lmao #TheTraitors— indi (@MANNYORKE) February 2, 2024
Did the Traitors Make the Wrong Choice?
Nahhh pavarti i dont think Pete will turn a traitor i cant see it, and i wouldnt trust him anyways cuz he could out you in the future and take all the money for himself #TraitorsUS— Telly (@blkqueen_telly) February 3, 2024
'The Traitors' Fans Are "Living for" the Ultimatum
I am living for Parvati and Phaedra choosing the holier than thou Pete to become a traitor 😂😂😂 #TheTraitorsUs pic.twitter.com/LTToYu9WQi— Kelly (@Kelsbells2020) February 2, 2024
How to Watch 'The Traitors'
How to Watch 'The Traitors'

The Traitors is streaming via Peacock, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. All of Season 1 is available and six episodes of Season 2 are now up. Season 2, Episode 7 will be released on Thursday, Feb. 8. A new episode of The Traitors: Portmortem, a behind-the-scenes look at that week's episode, will also be released that night. (The U.K. and Australian versions of the program are also available to watch while you wait for new episodes.)