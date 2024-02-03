'The Traitors' Ends in Major Ultimatum Cliffhanger

Peter Weber was given a big choice on 'The Traitors' Season 2, Episode 6 ("Backstab and Betrayal").

By John Connor Coulston

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The twists are piling up on The Traitors Season 2. The latest episode of the Alan-Cumming-hosted Peacock show ended in a big cliffhanger involving Peter Weber — known to Bachelorette/Bachelor fans as "Pilot Pete." Spoilers for The Traitors Season 2, Episode 6 ("Backstab and Betrayal") lie ahead. (Click here for Peacock subscription info.)

At the Roundtable ceremony, the cast banished Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling, one of the secret Traitors in their midst. As a result, the remaining Traitors, Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow, recruit Pete to join their ranks. Pete spearheaded the campaign against Dan, voiced major suspicions of Parvati, and recruited a strong alliance of Faithfuls.

However, Pete does not have to accept the Traitors' invite. What will his decision be? The Traitors viewers are loving the power move from Phaedra and Parvati, and they're curious to see how Pete's game plays out as a result. Continue on to see what fans are saying.

"TOO good"

prevnext

"His Best Interest"

prevnext

Pete Is in "the Best Position" to Win

prevnext

Pete Might Not Have a Choice

prevnext

Pete Could Be Killed off if He Doesn't Accept

prevnext

Did the Traitors Make the Wrong Choice?

prevnext

'The Traitors' Fans Are "Living for" the Ultimatum

prevnext

How to Watch 'The Traitors'

the-traitors-season-2-cast.png
(Photo: Peacock)

The Traitors is streaming via Peacock, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. All of Season 1 is available and six episodes of Season 2 are now up. Season 2, Episode 7 will be released on Thursday, Feb. 8. A new episode of The Traitors: Portmortem, a behind-the-scenes look at that week's episode, will also be released that night. (The U.K. and Australian versions of the program are also available to watch while you wait for new episodes.) Click here for subscription info.

Subscription available at Peacock prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of