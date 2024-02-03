'The Traitors' Ends in Major Ultimatum Cliffhanger

The twists are piling up on The Traitors Season 2. The latest episode of the Alan-Cumming-hosted Peacock show ended in a big cliffhanger involving Peter Weber — known to Bachelorette/Bachelor fans as "Pilot Pete." Spoilers for The Traitors Season 2, Episode 6 ("Backstab and Betrayal") lie ahead. (Click here for Peacock subscription info.)

At the Roundtable ceremony, the cast banished Big Brother legend Dan Gheesling, one of the secret Traitors in their midst. As a result, the remaining Traitors, Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow, recruit Pete to join their ranks. Pete spearheaded the campaign against Dan, voiced major suspicions of Parvati, and recruited a strong alliance of Faithfuls.

However, Pete does not have to accept the Traitors' invite. What will his decision be? The Traitors viewers are loving the power move from Phaedra and Parvati, and they're curious to see how Pete's game plays out as a result. Continue on to see what fans are saying.