‘The Tourist’ Star Danielle Macdonald Details ‘Special’ Connection to Jamie Dornan (Exclusive)

HBO Max’s highly anticipated six-part series The Tourist makes its North American debut on Thursday, March 3. But while series star Danielle Macdonald couldn’t be more excited for audiences to watch the comedy thriller, the Australian actress is particularly happy about the scenes she shares with her co-star Jamie Dornan. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere this week, the Patti Cake$ star who plays the quirky yet kind Constable Helen Chambers reveals filming for five months in the Australian outback with Dornan was “so fun.”

“Jamie’s such an easy guy to work with, which is always so, so nice when you meet a co-star and you instantly get along,” she told PopCulture. “[You think], ‘This is going to be so easy.’ And it really was because we spent five months together. So, it’s really nice when that happens and it happened with the whole cast and crew, which is what’s really exciting.”

She adds how the actor, best known for his roles in The Fall and the multi-award nominated Belfast is a “really funny guy” despite most of his acting credits portraying some very dark and serious roles. “Even in the most dramatic of scenes, we’re, like ‘Okay,’ and now I can breathe and just laugh before we have to go back into it,” she said. “That’s a really nice thing to have. [I] felt super safe with him at all times, which I think is also so important because it means you can really play on-screen and really trust that the other person is going to be there and open with you. It’s really kind of special when you can come in and just connect instantly.”

Macdonald recalls sharing a stirring scene with Dornan that found the two completely locked into one another as they filmed. “There was no time left at the end of the day because filmmaking, it’s always rushed and the elements you’re dealing with. And I think we were literally cross-shooting a scene and it was an emotional scene, and we had a take each,” she said. “We just instantly locked in. We were, we know we have to get this for everyone and we just did it, and it felt really special afterward. We were, ‘We got it. Okay. We’re good.’ It’s just nice having that.”

The Tourist finds Macdonald’s overly kind and thoughtful probationary constable tasked with helping Dornan’s mysterious character, known simply as The Man, retrace his steps after waking up in hospital with amnesia following a menacing truck driver chasing him off the road. The series takes a dramatic and thrilling turn as The Man tries his hardest to find out who he is with the help of Helen, only to take some very isolated and deep turns into his own identity.

The Tourist premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 3. For more on The Tourist, Danielle Macdonald and Jamie Dornan, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest.