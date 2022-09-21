'The Terminal List' Season 2? Chris Pratt Gives Fans Hope

Chris Pratt fans who've been hoping for a second season of his new Amazon series The Terminal List just got some hope. On Wednesday, Pratt appeared on the Danger Close podcast, hosted by Jack Carr, who is the author of The Terminal List novel. During their conversation, Pratt noted that many fans want the show to get a Season 2, and he wanted them to know their cries have not gone unheard.

"To the rabid fans of The Terminal List out there, you have nothing to worry about," Pratt said. "We love you and appreciate your support. It's our life's mission to make sure you can come back to the well. We are working away." Carr added, "There may be some cool stuff on the horizon being discussed." The Terminal List was undeniably a massive hit with Prime Video subscribers. As Deadline points out, the show "averaged 1.6 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes." It stands to reason that with a response that resounding, Amazon would likely at least consider bringing it back, but only time will tell.

In an official synopsis of the show, Amazon Prime Video writes, "Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves." Notably, the show is certified as "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 39% critics score. However, the site's audience score is 94% fresh, indicating that the divide between critics and viewers is pretty wide.

In addition to Pratt, The Terminal List also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others. The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. All episodes of The Terminal List are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.