‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Joins ‘Hacks’ Season 5

Christopher Briney is headed to Hacks.

Variety reports that The Summer I Turned Pretty star has joined the cast of the HBO Max series’ fifth season.

Production is currently underway for Season 5 of Hacks, which follows the dark mentorship between Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance, an aging legendary comedian, and her Gen Z writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). As of now, details surrounding Briney’s role have not been released, but a behind-the-scenes photo released by Warner Bros. Discovery shows his character standing next to Deborah, and while the two are smiling, he has his shirt unbuttoned and showing off some tattoos on his chest.

Briney’s addition to Hacks comes less than a month after the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty. He starred in all three seasons of the Prime Video adaptation as Conrad Fisher, and will reprise the role for the upcoming movie to wrap up the series, although exact details surrounding the plot have not been released. The actor is also known for his role as Aaron Samuels in 2024’s Mean Girls.

Also starring Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Rose Abdoo, and Mark Indelicato, Hacks premiered on HBO Max in 2021 and has received critical acclaim. It’s been nominated four consecutive times for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys and won for Season 3. For Season 4 this year, Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her fourth consecutive year. Einbinder also won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the first time after four consecutive nominations.

Conrad (Christopher Briney) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Eddy Chen

HBO Max renewed Hacks for Season 5 in May, making it the longest-running live-action show in the streamer’s history. “Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time,” Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, said in a press release. “We’re beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max.”

Max

More information surrounding Christopher Briney’s role on Hacks should be revealed in the coming months, but TSITP fans will be excited to see him back on screens in the near future. Even though he won’t be playing Conrad. In the meantime, all four seasons of Hacks are streaming on HBO Max, while TSITP is streaming in full on Prime Video.