‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 11: When and What Time Is It Coming Out?

It’s time for one final summer in Cousins or, in Belly’s case, Paris.

The series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty is officially dropping in one week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 3, Episode 11 of the YA romance drama, which will be the final episode, is set to premiere at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 17 on Prime Video. While the show is based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name, these final three episodes are all new material, as the third and final book, We’ll Always Have Summer, basically ended at the end of Episode 9, aside from some letters from Conrad and knowing who Belly ends up with.

Eddy Chen/Prime

The ending in the book may not be the ending that the show will get. Han previously told Elite Daily she “always knew how I wanted to end the books. But with the show, I went into it with an open mind. I wanted to approach it with fresh eyes and just see what sort of magic happened on screen.”

Wednesday’s penultimate episode, “Last Year,” saw Belly doing well in Paris as the months went by, Conrad sending out letters, and Jeremiah still dealing with what happened over the summer. By the end of the episode, Belly had a new beau, and Conrad decided to take a trip. At this point, there’s no way of knowing what happens and who Belly chooses, if she does choose. She could pull a Kelly Taylor from Beverly Hills, 90210, and choose herself. It’s unknown how different the ending of the series will be from the books, but fans won’t know until the final episode premieres in a week.

Stephanie Branchu/Prime

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachael Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, Rain Spencer, Isabella Briggs, and Kristen Connolly, with Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino part of the recurring cast. Han serves as executive producer alongside Sarah Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen.

Prime Video renewed TSITP for Season 3 in August 2023, ahead of the Season 2 finale. It was announced earlier this year that the third season would indeed be the final season, which didn’t come as a surprise since there are only three books in the series. Don’t miss the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiering on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video.