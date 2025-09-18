Amazon Prime Video Confirms Movie to End Fan-Favorite Series

Major spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty’s series finale.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans will be returning to Cousins one last time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Amazon confirmed on Wednesday that the fan-favorite YA romantic drama will be getting a film on Prime Video to wrap up the series.

The news was announced at the series’ finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France. As of now, exact plot details are under wraps, but the flick will be directed by creator and TSITP author Jenny Han, who is writing the story with Sarah Kucserka. The series finale of the Prime hit dropped on Wednesday, finally settling the debate once and for all as to who Belly (Lola Tung) ends up with: Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). True to the books the series is based on, Belly ultimately chose Conrad, the boy she’s always loved.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation,” said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” added Han. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Belly (Lola Tung) in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Photo: Eddy Chen/Prime

It can be assumed that the film, which won’t be out next year, as Han told TODAY, will center on Belly and Conrad’s much-anticipated wedding. Before news was revealed about the movie, Han included a note at the end of the finale, saying, “Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins,” alluding to much more on the way. And the speculation turned out to be right.

The Summer I Turned Pretty also stars Jackie Chung, Rachael Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, Rain Spencer, Isabella Briggs, and Kristen Connolly, with Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino part of the recurring cast. Han serves as executive producer alongside Sarah Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen.