HBO Max Renews Huge Comedy Series for Season 5

Deborah Vance and Eva Daniels will continue to take viewers behind the scenes of showbusiness.

Ahead of the Emmy-winning comedy’s Season 4 finale on Thursday, Max, soon to revert to HBO Max, has renewed Hacks for Season 5, a season that will make it the longest-running live-action show in Max’s history.

“Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time,” Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, said in a press release. “We’re beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, “Yes! More! We congratulate Hacks’ singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television.”

The renewal doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. Hacks has been a massive success for HBO. To date, the series has earned a whopping 48 Emmy nominations, including a win for Outstanding Comedy Series for Season 3. Meanwhile, since the show’s Season 4 debut, Hacks has been a top five series on Max in the U.S. and a top 10 series globally. Season 4, which is set to wrap this week, is currently on pace to become the series’ best season yet, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks originally premiered on Max in May 2021. The series centers around the relationship between Jean Smarts’ Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas, and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava Daniels, an up-and-coming writer who works for her. The 10-episode fourth season, which premiered in April, follows the pair “as they work to get their late night show up and running amid rising tensions between the two of them,” per a season synopsis.

The series also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, and Kaitlin Olson. Guest stars include Carol Burnett, Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, and Grover Whitmore III.

Reacting to the Season 5 renewal, Downs told TV Insider, “We feel so lucky that we get to do a fifth season of comedy. We’re like, it shouldn’t be this way, but we feel really fortunate because it’s so rare. We feel incredibly lucky.”

The first four seasons of Hacks are available to stream on Max, with the Season 4 finale set to air this Thursday. Season 5 doesn’t have a release date.