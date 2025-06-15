Fans of Popular Prime Video Series Are Convinced Two Co-Stars Are Dating

Fans of one Prime Video show think two actors could secretly be dating.

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills are rumored to be linked.

While TSITP focuses on Belly Conklin’s (Lola Tung) love triangle with Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), it seems like the real life romance is between Belly’s brother Steven (Kaufman) and Belly’s fellow debutante Shayla (Mills), whom Steven was interested in during the first season.

An inside source told DailyMail that Kaufman and Mills have actually been dating for three years, and as of April, “They are still together and very happy.” Reportedly, they went on vacation with Briney and girlfriend Isabel Machado in late March for a spring break getaway at AVA Resort Cancún. Kaufman even shared photos from the trip, with many fans in the comments pointing out how Mills was on the trip as well and wondering if they were dating. Meanwhile, in 2023, Kaufman confirmed in an interview that he had a girlfriend, but did not disclose her identity.

Neither actor has confirmed the relationship, but between the couples’ trip and birthday messages, it’s entirely possible that they could be dating. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that co-stars fell for each other and initially tried to keep it quiet. Fans are pretty convinced, though. Whether or not Kaufman and Mills will eventually confirm or deny is unknown, but regardless, they seem to be enjoying themselves.

Meanwhile, The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming up on its third and final season, premiering on July 11. Also starring Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Colin Ferguson, Tom Everett Scott, Rain Spencer, Isabella Briggs, and Kristen Connolly, TSITP is based on Jenny Han’s novel trilogy of the same name. The third season is based on the third book, We’ll Always Have Summer. It was confirmed in March that Season 3 would be the last season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty was created by Han, who will return as showrunner on Season 3 alongside Sarah Kucserka. Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand/Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino have joined in recurring roles. Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, Nne Ebong, Jesse Peretz, Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Han, Kucserka, Megan Griffiths, and Paul Lee serve as executive producers, with Marty Scott, Deborah Swisher, Jenny Zhang, and Nicole Colombie producing.