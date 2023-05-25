'Citadel' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Prime Video

Citadel was renewed for a second season on Thursday, one day before the Season 1 finale is released. The Prime Video spy series features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, and Olegar Fedoro, and was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. The first season drew negative reviews from critics and was one of the most expensive television seasons in history. Amazon Studios reportedly spent $300 million on the first six episodes.

When announcing the Season 2 order, Amazon touted the show's success abroad. It is Prime Video's second most-watched new original series outside the U.S. and fourth most-watched worldwide, the company said without providing specific numbers. Amazon will also make the first episode available to stream on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee free from Friday to Sunday outside the U.S., even for those without a Prime Video subscription. Within the U.S., the first episode will be streaming free on Freevee for one month, starting Friday.

The series stars Madden as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy and Jonas as Nadia Sinh. The story starts with Citadel spies Kane and Sinh presumably killed on a mission to Italy. Eight years later, Kane is now living as Kyle Conroy, with no memory of his past as a spy. When Bernard Orlick (Tucci) realizes Kane is still alive, he forces him to help him retrieve a top-secret case. Sinh also survived the Italian mission and her mind was wiped, Kane brings her into the situation after learning she is still alive.

Citadel holds a 54% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 67% rating from audiences. Many critics found the series surface-level stylish with cliche action, and some criticized the CGI.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are among the executive producers of the show. Joe will direct every episode of Season 2, while Weil will return as showrunner. Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu directed episodes of Season 1. Amazon is also developing international versions set in Italy, Spain, Mexico, and India. The Indian version will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

"Citadel is a truly global phenomenon," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement. "Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season."