‘The Ranch’ Part 8 Trailer Reveals a Major Character Death

The Ranch’s Part 8 trailer has arrived, and one character’s death was spoiled in the process. While the character’s death is not a complete shock, their fate was questionable at the end of Part 7 — the first half of Season 4. However, we know what what went down.

Spoilers ahead for The Ranch Part 7 and Part 8.

At the end of Part 7, Nick (Josh Burrow), the burnout ex-husband of Mary (Megyn Price), was confronted in his trailer by an unknown party. He was only able to yelp out the words “The f⁠— are you doing here?” before a gunshot rang out and the credits rolled. Based on information in the Part 8 trailer, we can infer that Nick did not survive the encounter.

Midway through the trailer, Mary tells someone off-screen, “They just arrested Luke for killing Nick.”

Luke (Dax Shepard) is the Bennett family cousin who dated (and married) Mary in Part 7. He was one of three characters rushing over to Nick’s the night of the later’s death. Beau (Sam Elliott) and Colt (Ashton Kutcher) Bennett were also heading over to confront him because of all the things he’s done to Mary, in addition to the fact they blame him for the disappearance and presumed death of Rooster Bennett (Danny Masterson).

It was unclear who would get their first and what they would do. It’s still technically unclear what exactly went down based on the trailer, but law enforcement are at least accusing Luke of killing Nick. He’s also notably not shown in the trailer, aside from a hand that surrenders to police.

Netflix must want to keep those aspects of the storyline under wraps as to not spoil it. It seems to be the heaviest of the ones at play in Part 8, which will be the show’s final batch of episodes.

Elsewhere, the Bennett family is moving out or Iron River Ranch, the family’s longtime homestead. Furthermore, Bennett matriarch Maggie (Debra Winger) is back in town, but not for long. She reveals that she wants to permanently move to Florida, far away from her family in Colorado. We also see that Beau and estranged wife Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) seem to be on better terms. However, Beau is facing some sort of lawsuit from ranching rival Lisa Neumann (Wendie Malick).

Photo Credit: Netflix