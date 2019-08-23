‘The Ranch’ Part 7 Trailer: Where Is Debra Winger’s Character Maggie Bennett?

The first trailer for The Ranch Part 7 was released on Friday, and one member of the cast was conspicuously absent. Oscar-nominated actress Debra Winger was nowhere to be found, even though she is listed as a main cast member and the mother of Ashton Kutcher‘s character. Winger hinted at her departure from the series last year.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year, a fan caller asked if The Ranch was coming back for more episodes.

“It’s back,” the Terms of Endearment star said. “There are 20 new ones being shot. I may or may not be in them.”

As TV Line notes, Winger has been credited as a series regular since the show began, but often does not appear in every episode of every season. She plays Maggie Bennett, the mother of Kutcher’s Colt and the wife of Sam Elliott’s Beau Bennett.

Since Winger still left the door open for her to appear in future Ranch episodes, it’s possible that her new scenes just were not included in the trailer.

Kutcher and Elliott will be the last remaining original Ranch main stars if Winger leaves. Danny Masterson, who played Colt’s brother Rooster, was fired in December 2017 over multiple rape allegations, and made his final appearance in the Part 5 finale. Elisha Cuthbert, who plays Colt’s wife Abby, was only promoted to the main cast in Season 2.

The Ranch Part 7 is the first half of the show’s 20-episode fourth season, which will be its last. In June, Cuthbert let the news slip in an Instagram post.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close,” Cuthbert wrote. “Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020.”

Other stars returning in the new season are Kathy Baker, Wendie Malick, Kurtwood Smith and Dax Shepard.

Winger is best known for her Oscar-nominated roles in An Officer and a Gentleman, Terms of Endearment and Shadowlands. In recent years, she has turned to television, appearing in In Treatment in 2010 and Amazon’s Patriot.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2016, Winger said there was one simple reason she joined The Ranch, a traditional multi-cam sitcom.

“I hadn’t done it before,” she said.

The first three seasons (or the first six parts) of The Ranch are now available to stream on Netflix. Part 7 launches on Friday, Sept. 13.

