Apple TV+ Drops 7 First-Look Photos of Taron Egerton’s Arson Investigation Show ‘Smoke’

Apple TV’s newest series is heating up.

The crime drama Smoke revolves around a detective and an arson investigator who team up to thwart a group of arsonists in the Pacific Northwest. It will release this June.

The series is created and written by Dennis Lehane, a novelist whose books are responsible for some of the biggest movies of the century, including Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River, and Ben Affleck’s Gone Baby Gone.

The series stars Taron Egerton (Kingsman) and Jurnee Smollett (True Blood) as the arson investigator and detective, respectively. The plot is inspired by the popular podcast Firebug, which details the crimes of famous California arsonist John Leonard Orr.

It’s a reunion for Lehane and Egerton (pictured above), who worked together on Apple TV+’s hit series Black Bird.

Greg Kinnear, known for his role in As Good as It Gets and for playing JFK in miniseries The Kennedys, stars as Harvey Englehart.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, known for roles in Blood Diamond, The Chi, and Netflix’s TV version of The Lincoln Lawyer, appears as Freddy Fasano.

Jurnee Smollett plays Detective Michell Calderon. She has been acting for decades, starting with a role in classic sitcom Full House before moving onto starring roles in Friday Night Lights and True Blood.

Hollywood veterans John Leguizamo and Anna Chlumsky also appear in Smoke. Leguizamo is a multi-award-winning actor, and is known for everything from Moulin Rouge! to the John Wick series to his role as Sid in the animated Ice Age franchise. Chlumsky is best known for her role as Amy in HBO’s classic comedy Veep, for which she was Emmy-nominated a whopping six times.

Rafe Spall also appears in the series. The English actor is well known for all sorts of big movie roles, like appearances in Hot Fuzz, Life of Pi, The Big Short, and Jurassic World. He’s no stranger to Apple TV+, either—the actor also stars in the streamer’s comedy series Trying.

The series will premiere on June 27 on Apple TV+.