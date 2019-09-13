‘The Ranch’ Part 7 Teases ‘Big Changes’ for Bennett Family Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Colt Bennett will not be out of doghouse easily during Part 7 of Netflix‘s The Ranch. The last time fans saw the show’s main character, played by Ashton Kutcher, his lies about selling his herd and his plans for the ranch left him alienated from his wife Abby (Elisha Cuthbert), dad Beau (Sam Elliott) and cousin Luke (Dax Shepard).

The new episodes, set to start streaming Friday, will find Colt doing some work on himself to repair his relationships. The rancher will reportedly also deal with grief after the offscreen death of his brother Rooster (Danny Masterson).

In an interview with TVInsider ahead of the premiere of Part 7, executive producer Jim Patterson teased the new episodes will find Colt “alone in a lot of ways.”

“This season is about him trying to figure out who he is and what kind of man he wants to be,” Patterson added.

The season will also bring big changes for Beau, with his girlfriend Joanne (Kathy Baker) set to move in with him. The episodes, Patterson told the outlet, will find him “transitioning to that next phase of his life and making the most of it.”

The Part 6 finale ended on a sad note after Abby decided she had had enough of Colt’s lies and said they should separate. The show also introduced Dax Shepard’s character Luke, who came on board as Beau’s previously unknown nephew — a former soldier who suffers from PTSD and addiction.

Luke eventually got romantically involved with Rooster’s ex-girlfriend Mary (Megyn Price) and asked her to go with him to California. Luke seems to be a part of the cast for Part 7, however, so fans will have to wait and see what happened with the pair.

The finale also saw Beau asking Joanne to move in with him after he agreed to make Iron River Ranch an official part of the Neumann’s Hill family.

The Ranch Part 7 is the first half of the show’s 20-episode final season. Cuthbert revealed the sad news in an Instagram post back in June. Part 8 is expected to premiere in 2020.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close,” Cuthbert wrote at the time. “Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on [Netflix], and then 10 more in 2020.”

The Ranch Part 7 premieres Friday on Netflix.