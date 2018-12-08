Danny Masterson Breaks Silence on ‘The Ranch’ Part 6 Release

Danny Masterson has broken his silence on the just-released episodes of The Ranch.

Masterson was fired from the Netflix series in December 2017 and does not appear in Part 6, which was released on Friday. However, he encouraged fans to keep watching the series despite his absence.

“The Rooster may be MIA but [The Ranch] is back and it’s incredible,” Masterson wrote on Instagram Saturday. “Please support this great show we spent years putting together. The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical storylines.

He continued, “I’ve worked with most of the crew since the mid 90s on Cybil, [That ’70s Show], Men at Work and until last year The Ranch. They are my family. They work 10-14 hour shoot days to make you smile in 30 minute increments. Support them. Support comedy. Support art. Support the Iron River Ranch and the Bennett family. Much love y’all. DM.”

Even though this is the second batch of episodes released since Masterson was fired, this is the first time a part has been released without him. Production on Part 5 had already wrapped by the time he was fired in the wake of several sexual assault allegations resurfacing.

He was featured in every episode of Part 5 before being written out of the series in the finale. Part 6 sees the family of his character, Rooster Bennett, realizing that he is missing and fearing the worst has happened. Masterson does not appear in Part 6 at all, but his character’s name is referenced throughout.

There is no indication that Masterson will ever be hired back on The Ranch.

All episodes of The Ranch are now streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix