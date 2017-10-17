‘The Ranch’ Part 4 Release Date Revealed

The Ranch fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Part 4 of the beloved sitcom, and now they know when it will be released.

Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson took to Twitter to reveal that the upcoming episodes of the Netflix original series will drop on Dec. 15.

The clip shows the two actors celebrating the fact that The Ranch is the third-most “binge-raced” show on the streaming platform, behind only Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fuller House.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be the third-most binge-raced show in the United State of America,” Kutcher says.

“Binge-raced? What is binge-raced?” Masteron replies.

“It means when someone watches the entire show in one day,” Kutcher says.

At the end of the video, they thank their fans for the support by revealing the December release date.

“Share this behavior with others and also let them know that the next episodes are coming out Dec. 15,” Kutcher says.

The first three parts of The Ranch, a total of 30 episodes, are currently streaming on Netflix.

