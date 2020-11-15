'The Queen's Gambit' Season 2 Not Happening, Here's Why

✖

The Queen's Gambit became an instant hit when it dropped on Netflix on Oct. 23. But, for fans hoping to see another season of the drama, you may be out of luck. As of right now, there are no plans for The Queen's Gambit to have another season, and there's a very simple explanation as to why.

The Queen's Gambit currently consists of seven episodes on the streamer. The show stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Harry Melling, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Marielle Heller, all of whom have been praised for their performances on the series. The series was initially billed as a limited series, which is why there are no current plans for Season 2. The Queen's Gambit is also based on a book, which has no sequel. For those reasons, it's unlikely that there will be any additional episodes. However, some of the comments that the cast members have given are giving fans hope that another season could be on the way. In particular, Taylor-Joy told Town & Country that she wouldn't be opposed to reprising the character of chess prodigy Beth Harmon.

“If I've learned anything from being in this industry, it's never say never,” the star said about a possible Season 2. “I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to, but I do think we leave Beth in a good place. I think the rest of her life will surely be an adventure as well, but in the quest that she goes on in this to find some form of peace, just some form of being able to be happy with who she is. I think it ends in a nice place.” Melling, who plays Harry Beltik, also said that he would be on board for another season, as he told Town & Country, "It’d be good, right, a Queen’s Gambit part two? The place we end in the limited series is the place we end in the book. I don’t know if there can be another one, but stranger things have happened."

While a couple of the cast members would be down for The Queen's Gambit Season 2, executive producer William Horberg said that they may end up leaving the future of the series up to fans' imaginations. He said, “We’ve had a lot of fun talking about what happens tomorrow. The last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I’m not sure if we want to go on and answer that question. Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next.”