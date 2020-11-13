Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 13)

It may by Friday the 13th, but there's no shortage of luck for Netflix subscribers. This weekend, the streaming giant has binge-watchers covered with the newest round of titles set to be added to the streaming library. Beginning on Friday, subscribers will be treated to a total of 11 new titles. Among the new additions are four new Netflix original series, films, and specials, including the highly-anticipated fourth Season 4 of The Crown. This season, the streamer’s historical drama will be transporting viewers back to the '80s, a period of time that proved pivotal for the British royal family. Of course, the streamer is keeping up with the holiday additions this weekend, too, rolling out several new titles that join its continuously growing holiday lineup, which can be viewed by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'American Horror Story: 1984' It may be November, but Netflix is giving Halloween lovers plenty to scream about. On Friday, Nov. 13, the streaming giant is launching subscribers back in time to 1984 for Season 9 of American Horror Story. Originally debuting on FX last fall and heavily influenced by slasher films of that era, 1984 is set at the fictional Camp Redwood, where five friends are hired as camp counselors, though, as expected, things go terribly wrong. The season earned a 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 87% tomatometer score from critics.

'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' This week, the streaming giant is doubling down on the holiday offerings, stocking Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey just days after the addition of Dash & Lily. A Netflix original film, the title offers "a musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages." Set in the vibrant town of Cobbleton, legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle's granddaughter must save the day and reawaken the magic within after Jangles trusted apprentice steals his most prized creation. The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan, with "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé. It debuts on Friday.

'The Life Ahead' Acting legend Sophia Loren returns to acting on Friday following a decades-long hiatus in the new Netflix film The Life Ahead. Set in seaside Italy, the film finds Loren starring as Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business who takes in Momo, a 12-year-old street kid who recently robbed her. What begins as a rocky relationship turns into something much more as Madame Rosa and Momo form an unconventional family, becoming each other's protectors.

'The Minions of Midas' Netflix is taking subscribers to modern-day Madrid for its new Spanish crime drama, The Minions of Midas. Based on Jack London's short story of the same name, the series follows millionaire businessman Victor Genovés, who blackmailed, forced to choose between pay a large sum of money to an anonymous or account or allow innocent people to be killed at random at a designated place and time. The series is co-created and directed by Mateo Gil and stars Luis Tosar, Willy Toledo, Marta Belmonte, Carlos Blanco, and Marta Milans.

'The Crown': Season 4 On Sunday, Nov. 15, the streaming giant is adding a royally delightful addition to its streaming library with The Crown Season 4. Taking viewers into a new era of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, Season 4 of the critically acclaimed historical drama will find the British royal family in the '80s, a time during which Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Prince Charles enters a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 11/15/20:

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 11/14/20:

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1 Leaving 11/15/20:

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive