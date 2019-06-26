‘The Office’ Just Shared the Perfect Meme Following Netflix Removal News

The Office is at the center of a tug-of-war between Netflix and NBC, with the latter announcing that the beloved comedy series would be leaving Netflix and making its debut on the exclusive NBC streaming service in January 2021.

The official Twitter account for the series employed the usage of the perfect GIF for the occasion: Kelly Kapoor, played by Mindy Kaling, singing to the tune of Gwen Stefani‘s “Hollaback Girl”: “This day is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S.”

The memorable quote from Kelly took place during “Product Recall,” an episode during season 3 when Kelly was in charge of training the more hostile employees of Dunder Mifflin after a watermark crisis requires all hands on deck for customer service.

In the middle of Kelly’s song, fans will remember the camera cutting to accountant Angela Martin, played by Angela Kinsey, taking an aspirin. “I don’t have a headache. I’m just preparing,” she says.

Fans of The Office were in an uproar Tuesday after learning their favorite show would be removed from Netflix. Many took to social media to beg the show to stay on the streaming giant.

Tuesday evening, Netflix confirmed what NBC had already announced: “We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” it tweeted.

The announcement was a subtle jab at ad-supported streaming services like NBC’s future platform; Netflix operates without advertising.

The Office is not the first beloved series to leave Netflix as NBC’s parent company, WarnerMedia, works on its own streaming app. Last year widespread panic ensued after Netflix quietly announced it would be removing all 10 seasons of Friends, not wanting to pay the massive licensing fee for one more year. In response, the giant reportedly paid $100 million to get Friends for a while longer, yet it will still leave for the new service when The Office does.

All 10 seasons of The Office are available on Netflix until January 2021. The WarnerMedia streaming app will go live sometime in 2020.