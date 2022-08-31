'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Disney+ Releases Season 2 Trailer

The Mighty Ducks are back, and it looks like they have to prove themselves once again. Disney+ recently released the official trailer for Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ahead of its premiere on the streaming service on September 28. The second season features a big new cast member in Josh Duhamel, who plays former NHL player Colin Cole. Lauren Graham is back as Alex Morrow, but Emilio Estevez, who starred in the first season and all three Mighty Ducks movies, will not appear in Season 2.

"After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel)," the official synopsis states. "It's a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they're faced with the question: Can you win summer?"

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers also stars Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, DJ Watts, Taegan Burns and Naveen Paddock. Graham is an executive producer of the series along with Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner, Jon Avnet and Steve Brill.

The first season of The Might Ducks: Game Changers was a big hit as it earned an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In an interview with Collider in April last year, Graham talked about her relationship to the original Mighty Ducks films. "I wasn't spending a lot of time going to the movies, so I might've seen them a little bit later," she said. "But then, in thinking about this, it was really fun to go back and watch them. Not only are the movies really fun and well-made, but it just takes me back to that time and into the tone of that kind of Disney movie, where it takes the kids really seriously. It's not pandering to them and it's not overly saccharine, and Emilio is just such a star. That's what we hope to connect to, to bring that franchise into today's world, but keep the classic sports movie feel of those movies."