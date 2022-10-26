'The Handmaid's Tale' Teases Major Gilead Rescue in Newest Episode
A major rescue operation is underway that may change the course of The Handmaid's Tale and Gilead. Over the course of the past several seasons, multiple characters have fled the totalitarian society to seek refuge across the border in Canada, and just as Commander Lawrence seeks to welcome some of those refugees back into the fold of Gilead through his New Bethlehem initiative, it seems that one key character is about to leave Gilead for good. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 8, "Motherland."
While June has been a driving force in the uprising against Gilead, perhaps no character has proven more pivotal to the show's storyline than Hannah, June and Luke's daughter. It is Hannah that has driven June to relentlessly resist Gilead, and after spending years attempting to reunite with her oldest daughter, it seems June's wish may just come true. After Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale opened with the heartbreaking reveal that Hannah has been moved to a school for wives in training, "Motherland" continued to document June's efforts to bring her daughter to the safety of Gilead. So desperate to shield her daughter from the atrocities of Gilead, June even considers moving back to Gilead to reunite with her. That plan is swept off the table, though, when she receives a disc with footage of Hannah on it that proves to be crucial to saving her. It turns out that the disc has metadata on it that can be used to track down the Wife School where she has been moved. That simple disc leads to the call June has been waiting for, with Tuello telling her later in the episode, "We found Hannah. We have a plan."
As the episode ended with a shot of Hannah planting a flower at her school and looking up at the sky, viewers flocked to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say about the pivotal moment and the possibly of Hannah's rescue and reunion with her parents in Canada.
Ending gave fans hope
"Oh wow for the first time in forever there's actually hope Hannah might be rescued and reunited with June AND Luke," one viewer tweeted. "I'm excited for these last 2 episodes to see this rescue mission unfold."
'Finally'
"They're going to get Hannah"
"I f*king love Mark Tuello"
"Finally hope for Hannah," wrote another person.
Many fans nervous
"Why do I have the impression that they'll just kill Hannah by accident while trying to save her?!" asked one person. "Why?? WHY?? I'm so f-ing scared."
Fans fear 'something terrible' will happen
"I just can't relax when they have moments of happiness," wrote one person. "Something is gonna go wrong when they get Hannah. I know it."
Fans curious about what will happen next
"They're finally going to be picking up with the Hannah storyline. But they've always said she's happy and last time with June she was scared," tweeted somebody else. "She's obviously older now, so I'm intrigued/nervous as to what is gonna happen with this supposed raid."
Many wonder if Hannah will even remember June
"i fear that there is far too much build-up to the moment when (or IF) june ever reunites with Hannah bc what if hannah doesn't even remember june??," wrote another person. "at this point, gilead is practically all hannah knows and what if she doesn't want to leave ??"