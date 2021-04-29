'The Handmaid’s Tale' Showrunner Teases Returning Characters for Season 4 and Beyond

✖

Throughout its first several seasons, The Handmaid's Tale has proven that life in Gilead is a constant struggle for survival. As fans have tuned into the Hulu original series season to season, they have watched as more than just a few characters have met untimely deaths, including in the newest batch of Season 4 episodes, but according to showrunner Bruce Miller, "nobody is gone in Handmaid's." Warning: This story contains major spoilers for the first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 – "Pigs," "Nightshade," and "The Crossing."

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published following the Wednesday premiere of The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Miller opened up about the numerous tragic deaths that occurred within the first three episodes of the season. The end of Episode 3 alone saw several Handmaids die as they attempted to escape while enroute to a Magdalene Colony, with two being fatally shot and two others – Alma and Briana – being struck by a train, with Miller explaining that it's "hard to get out" of Gilead and "this is what hard looks like." While these characters are dead, however, it doesn't mean they won’t show up again in the series, Miller teasing that several characters may return via flashbacks. Stating that "all of those people are lovely and terrific actors," Miller added, "and hopefully will continue with flashbacks to be part of the family. Nobody is gone in Handmaid's."

The four Handmaids were not the only ones to fall victim to Gilead in Episode 3, though, as both Beth and Sienna, former Marthas in Commander Lawrence's household, were thrown from a building as a lieutenant attempted to get June to reveal the location of the other Handmaids. Asked if it is possible that Beth and Sienna could also return in flashbacks, Miller said, "I would definitely envision that if possible. They are still great members of the family and playing those roles is hard."

Viewers tuning into the first three episodes of the season already witnessed one of these flashbacks when "The Crossing" ended with a bittersweet flashback to the original group of Handmaids sleeping in the gymnasium shortly after they were forced to into servitude. In a voiceover, the flashback paid tribute to the characters and the sisterhood they formed as June recites the names of the Handmaids, only three of whom are still alive. Reflecting on the scene, which was directed by Elisabeth Moss, Miller said it "was not a hard scene to come up with" and "was a very easy creative decision… It's not just a flashback for June, it's a flashback for us as viewers."

News episodes of The Handmaid's Tale arrive on Hulu, which you can sign up for here, on Wednesday. Season 4 consists of 10 episodes, with the season finale set to air on Wednesday, June 16. Stay tuned to PopCulture for all the latest updates!

