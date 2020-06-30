The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 teaser trailer has been released, and it reveals some intense and desperate plans for June and the other handmaids. In the clip, fans are shown brief glimpses of what is to come, following the events of Season 3. The new season will debut sometime in 2021, though no specific premiere date has been announced. PLEASE NOTE: SPOILERS BELOW FOR THE HANDMAID'S TALE.

At the end of Season 3, June and a number of other handmaids helped an airplane full of children from Gilead escape to Canada by throwing rocks at soldiers so the plane could safely take off. June (Elisabeth Moss) was shot during the scuffle, and fell to the ground bleeding. Just as it seemed hopeless, a group of handmaids found her and carried her out of the woods. In the Season 4 footage, June appears to have a newfound indignation for the leaders of Gilead, and she means to arm herself with whatever it takes to burn it all to the ground. It seems, however, that she'll have to do that all while being fervently pursued by Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

Change never comes easy. Blessed be the squad. The #HandmaidsTale Season 4, coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/imrVc27Byg — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) June 24, 2020

In February, Moss sat down for an interview with The Guardian, and opened up about her role and the time spent playing June. "It’s been a great place for me to exorcise my emotions, honestly," she said. "Playing June has inspired me to be a stronger woman and advocate for issues I think are important. It hasn’t taken a toll, it’s helped me – in the same way that I hope it’s helped our viewers."

She also addressed the notion that the handmaid costume has become a "form of feminist protest," and said, "It’s become a symbol of something so much bigger than a TV show. I feel proud when I put it on. June might wear a cape sometimes but she’s not a superhero. She doesn’t have any special skills except following her heart and refusing to give up."

It was announced in 2019 that Hulu is planning an adaptation of The Testaments, which is the sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. Moss noted that she was "reading it at the moment," but kept "getting bits spoiled for me by people on the show! It’s an unusual situation, like Game of Thrones, to be adapting a story that’s still being written by the author."