‘The Good Fight’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

CBS has previously announced that The Good Fight would be returning for a second season, now they’ve provided a premiere date.

The Good Wife spin-off will kick off its new season on Sunday, March 4, exclusively on CBS‘ streaming service, CBS All Access. It will also feature an increased number of episodes, jumping to 13 as opposed to season one’s 10 episodes.

Picking up “a year after the finale of The Good Wife,” the story of The Good Fight follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) after “an enormous financial scam destroys” Rindell’s reputation and and “wipes out” Lockhart’s savings.

The two women are cruelly forced out of their firm, Lockhart, Deckler, Gussman, Lee, Lyman, Gilbert-Lurie, Kagan, Tannebaum, & Associates, and join Lockhart’s former employee, Lucca Quinn, at Reddick, Boseman, & Kolstad.

RB&K is “a prestigious African American-owned firm” that makes big waves “by taking on Illinois police brutality cases.”

Season two will reportedly see the characters enduring through Chicago’s rising murder rate, a client killing a colleague over their fees, a subsequent copycat killer, and public scandals, according to ET Online.

In addition to Baranski (Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas) and Leslie (Game of Thrones), the series also features Erica Tazel (Justified), Sarah Steele (The Good Wife), Delroy Lindo (The Chicago Code) and Justin Bartha (The Hangover Trilogy).