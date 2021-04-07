Iconic Mansion From 'The Godfather' Is up for Sale for $89.75 Million

✖

The iconic mansion from The Godfather is currently up for sale with a price tag of $89.75 million. According to USA Today, the Hearst estate was built in 1927 by architect Gordon Kaufmann and is named for politician William Randolph Hearst, who was an early tenant of the home. The exterior of the home was used in scenes of The Godfather, as well as The Bodyguard. It was also used in Beyoncé's Black is King music film.

Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland Real Estate is one of three realtors who are selling the house, alongside Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates and Zizi Pak of Rodeo Realty. Gold told USA Today that the house is one of the 10 most iconic houses in Los Angeles, alongside the Playboy Mansion and the Chartwell, but stated that the Hearst estate "is probably the No. 1 or No. 2 best of those 10 houses." Gold added, "There's so many rooms that are world-class," including eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a two-story paneled library, two screening rooms, and an art deco nightclub that features pieces of Hugh Hefner's nightclub Touch.

Marguleas also issued a statement to USA Today, praising the home. "This is a rare and prestigious opportunity to acquire one of the 10 most iconic homes in L.A. which you rarely see come available," Marguleas said. "This property now has a motivated seller and is priced to sell."

The Godfather was released in 1972 and is widely considered to be one of the great films of all time. The film was directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Mario Puzo. It is based on Puzo's best-selling 1969 novel of the same name. The film stars Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, the song of crime boss Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando.

Additional stars of the film include James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte, and Diane Keaton. The film is said to have cost around $6 or $7 million to make, and it earned upwards of $287 million at the box office. The Godfather would go on to inspire two sequels — The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990) — earning a reputation as one of the most beloved film trilogies ever made.