'The Game' Season 2: Wendy Raquel Robinson Talks Seeing a 'Vulnerable' Tasha Mack (Exclusive)

The Game has returned for Season 2 on Paramount+, and Tasha Mack is in a tough position. Her son, Malik Wright, has orchestrated a walkout before the Las Vegas Fighting Fury's first game of the year at the end of Season 1. Wendy Raquel Robinson, who plays Tasha in The Game, spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com and said her character is in a tough spot because of Malike's decision.

"I think the most challenging are the effects of what he did," Robinson exclusively told PopCulture. "So it's a ride that I didn't see coming, but I welcome it so much as an actress because it was salacious. It was great to be able to, without tipping too much, but to see the consequences of the actions. And that's my son, that's my world. So how far will I go to support his choice and the team's choice and at what cost? So definitely it is the most vulnerable you will see Tasha."

(Photo: Boris Martin)

Tasha has her own agency, but the owner of the Fury, Colonel Ulysees S. Thunder (Tim Daly), has threatened to force her out after Malik (Hosea Chanchez) and the rest of the Fury players walked out. With Tasha no longer in a position of complete power, it will be interesting to see how she handles the Colonel and Malik.

But Season 2 is going to have a lot more than Tasha's drama. "I think in Season 1, you saw the world of The Game in terms of the field and the players and the football and all of that," Robinson added. "I really think this dives into the personal demons that we are all facing. Last year, yeah, it was mental health. I think this year it's physical health. It's substance abuse. It's a lot of elements that are not necessarily in the locker room but in the real rooms, the bedroom and things like that."

And while Tasha is in a tough spot to start Season 2 she's always going to be Tasha, which is strong, independent and having no filter. "You know what? I call her she's my alter ego," Robinson said. "Because Tasha says what she really feels unashamedly, unapologetically. And it's all those things that Wendy thinks but it's like, 'Girl you can't say that.' But I love her and no pun intended, I love the balls that she has to just stand up and be who she is, good, bad, or indifferent. And she deals with those demons because they get her into a lot of trouble. But I just love her fearlessness. But every now and we have to face those fears and you're going to see that this season."