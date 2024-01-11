'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' Official Trailer Released by Apple TV+

A documentary series about the New England Patriots is set to stream on Apple TV+ next month. This week, the streaming service released the official trailer of The Dynasty: New England Patriots and the docuseries will showcase the Patriots' run during the 2000s and 2010s. The trailer showed Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft talking about the team's success, and other contributors are shown talking about the challenges the franchise faced.

As the synopsis states, The Dynasty: New England Patriots "explores the franchise's 20-year journey, from the unique chemistry that fueled six Super Bowl wins to the internal strife that sparked a turf war. From the owner's suite to the locker room, the series reveals an insider's look at the road to — and cost of — greatness."

Along with Belichick Brady and Kraft, the series features interviews from past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, including Adam Vinatieri, Drew Bledsoe, Rob Gronkowski, Ty Law, Bill Parcells and Jonathan Kraft; league officials and sports journalists like Roger Goodell, Al Michaels and Howard Bryant; and notable fans, such as Jon Bon Jovi, Bill Burr and Rupert Murdoch. The Dynasty New England Patriots is directed by Matthew Hamacheck and produced by Imagine Documentaries. There will be 10 episodes featured in the series, which will premiere globally on Friday, Feb. 16.

The timing of the docuseries is interesting as Belichick announced on Thursday he's leaving the Patriots after being the team's head coach for 24 seasons. Belichick and Kraft believe this was the best move for the franchise. "This is a results business, and certain things in life, it's instinctual. I think both of us felt that the time was right for each of us to go off in our separate directions," Kraft said during his press conference on Thursday. "But what was really – I mean, you all know Bill. You know Bill as well as I do. For him to say he'll always be a Patriot, it's great. The last few days since Monday, since we've been thinking about it and talking about it, I think our relationship went to a new place, because, this is very hard. It's like a marriage, and things don't always go great. And, you get through the difficult times, and it makes the relationship stronger."