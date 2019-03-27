‘The Dirt’ Crew Member Who Suffered Electrocution Sues Netflix and Motley Crue

Netflix and the Mötley Crüe are facing a lawsuit from a crew member from The Dirt that was electrocuted on set.

According to the Daily Mail, a lawsuit against the streaming giant and the rock ‘n’ roll band at the center of the biopic was filed on March 1 in Louisiana by Louis DiVincenti, a crew member who claimed he was “handing down metal pipes to other crew members” when one of the pipes made contact with a power line and sent an electrical current through his body that “blew out through his right foot.”

According to the suit, the incident left DiVincenti with third-degree burns on 50 percent of his body, requiring a weeks-long stay in the burn unit and partial amputation of his foot as well as multiple surgeries and skin grafts. When he was brought to the hospital, DiVincenti had only been given a “two percent chance of survival.”

DiVincenti alleges that Netflix and the producers of the The Dirt, including Tommy Lee, “failed to take safety precautions like making sure the power lines were de-energized’ and producers ‘should be held liable for his injuries.”

DiVincenti is seeking $1.8 million in damages for his medical bills.

A film adaptation of the band’s 2001 collaborative autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, the Netflix biopic, from filmmaker Jeff Tremaine, details the Mötley Crüe’s rise from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame in the 1980s, giving fans a glimpse of both the good and the bad.

The film, which has been met with mixed reviews from critics, stars Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, and Pete Davidson as Tom Zutaut, the band’s manager, who signed them to Elektra Records in 1981.

The film’s lawsuit follows in the wake of a number of other lawsuits filed against the streaming giant in connection to its original titles.

In November, Netflix reached a settlement with The Satanic Temple after the grouped sued the streamer and Warner Bros. after noticing a statue displayed in Sabrina Spellman’s school The Academy of Unseen Arts in the series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that infringed on its copyright of a monument of Baphomet.

More recently, the streaming service has urged a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Chooseco LLC, the Vermont-based publisher of the Choose Your Own Adventure series. The publisher claimed that Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch infringed on its trademark and asked for at least $25 million in damages.