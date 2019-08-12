‘The Crown’ Season 3 Returns to Netflix on November 17, New Trailer Released

Netflix has finally revealed that The Crown Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 17. The announcement was made Monday alongside an official teaser trailer for the season, which showed the first footage of newcomer Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. The new season premiere will come nearly two years since the premiere of Season 2, which debuted on December 8, 2017.

Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/eKPcUOq5Sp — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 12, 2019

Season 3 of the award-winning drama, which was filmed concurrently with Season 4, will jump forward to a new era of the Queen’s reign, spanning 1964 to 1977, according to Variety. The period marked a number of major events for the Royal Family, including the birth of Prince Edward as well as Charles’ coronation as the Prince of Wales. The season is also set to cover other major cultural events, such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Given that the third season will jump ahead so far in time, the cast will be mostly fresh from the previous two seasons. Along with Colman starring as the Queen, taking over the role from Claire Foy, Tobias Menzies (Outlander) will portray Prince Philip, Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) will take on the role of Lord Snowdon, and Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret. Prince Charles will be portrayed by Josh O’Connor and Marion Bailey (Allied) plays the Queen Mother.

Meanwhile, Camilla Parker Bowles, to be portrayed by Call the Midwife’s Emerald Fennell, will also begin to emerge this season.

Other members of the Season 3 cast include Jason Watkins as former Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne. It is also rumored that Gillian Anderson will join the series as former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The Netflix original is intended to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth’s reign over the course of six seasons, all containing 10 hour-long episodes, and it has already caught the attention of the Royal Family. After a scene aired that implied that Philip was insensitive toward the couple’s oldest son Prince Charles, a spokesperson for the Royals issued a statement.

“The Queen realizes that many who watch The Crown take it as an accurate portrayal of the Royal Family and she cannot change that,” the statement read. “But I can convey that she was upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son’s well-being. She was particularly annoyed at a scene in which Philip has no sympathy for a plainly upset Charles while he is flying him home from Scotland.”

The first two seasons of The Crown are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 17. Season 4, which is rumored to take place in the ’80s, does not yet have a premiere date.