‘The Crown’ Season 3: How the Netflix Series Pays Tribute to Prince George

The Crown may still only be chronicling the early years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, but the Netflix original series is already paying homage to some of the youngest members of the British Royals. In the series’ third season, which spans the years of 1964 to 1977, a certain piece of clothing paid tribute to the future king, Prince George, who wasn’t born until 2013.

In the seventh episode of the third season, “Moondust,” the child actor playing a young Prince Andrew wears the same exact Pepa & Co coat worn by the now 6-year-old George in 2016, PEOPLE was the first to report. The article of clothing, a traditional double-breasted wool coat, is donned by the young Prince Andrew as he and the Queen (Olivia Colman), Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), the Queen Mother (Marion Bailey), and Princess Anne (Erin Doherty) leave a church service in Englefield.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Making the moment even more special is the fact that the scene was filmed at the exact same church, St. Marks Church in Englefield near Kate Middleton’s childhood home, where George attended Christmas service with his mother, his father Prince William, and younger sister Princess Charlotte.

You can see photos of the identical coats on PEOPLE by clicking here.

At this point in the popular Netflix original series, it is too early to pay homage to the youngest members of the Royal Family by way of on-screen counterparts. Debuting on the platform on Nov. 17, The Crown Season 3 covers the Queen’s reign from the years 1964 to 1977 and focuses on a number of pivotal events for the Royal Family, including the birth of Prince Edward as well as Charles’ coronation as the Prince of Wales.

The award-winning drama is set to run six seasons (it has currently been renewed only through Season 4), each containing 10 hour-long episodes that chronicle the Queen’s reign in a different decade. With the large period of time the series covers, the entire cast is recast every two seasons.

In Season 3, Olivia Colman took over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy, who held the role for the first two seasons. Colman will also hold the role for Season 4, which was filmed concurrently with Season 3.

At this time, Netflix has not announced who will take over the role for any future seasons, though recent reports suggested that Imelda Staunton was in talks to land the performance.

Seasons 1 – 3 of The Crown are available for streaming on Netflix.