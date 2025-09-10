‘The Conjuring’ Series on HBO Max Receives Big Update

As The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theaters, there’s a new update on the HBO Max series.

It was first announced in 2023 that a series based on New Line Cinema’s horror franchise was in the works at the streamer.

Now, as the film franchise comes to an end, things seem to be turning up a notch on the upcoming series. Variety reports that Nancy Won will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Won has worked as an EP and/or writer on a variety of shows, such as Sunny, Tiny Beautiful Things, Little Fires Everywhere, Jessica Jones, Supernatural, Reign, Brothers & Sisters, Jericho, Everwood, Being Human, and American Dreams, among others.

Additionally, Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires have been tapped as writers. Both have credits on the Marvel and Disney+ series Agatha All Along and WandaVision. Squires also worked on The Acolyte, Agent Elvis, and Final Space, while Cameron was attached to The Magic Order, Moon Knight, and Carnival Row.

The new Conjuring series is said to be a continuation of the story that was established in the films. Produced by New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and the Safran Company, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Conjuring Universe’s main series of films is a dramatization of the supposed real-life adventures of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The spinoff films, such as Annabelle and The Nun, meanwhile, focus on the origins of some of the entities the Warrens have encountered. There are nine films in the franchise, including Last Rites, which released in theaters on Friday and is the biggest horror opener of all time worldwide.

Peter Safran will serve as executive producer on the series, which is produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. As of now, additional details have not been released, but since it seems like the show is finally starting to get off the ground, it’s possible it won’t be long until a cast is revealed.

Whether anyone from the franchise, including leads Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, will be attached in whatever capacity is unknown, so horror fans will have to wait and see. At the very least, The Conjuring: Last Rites is playing in theaters now, and the first eight films in the franchise, including the first three Conjuring movies, all three Annabelle films, and both The Nun installments, are streaming on HBO Max.