'The Challenge: All Stars': Beth Stolarczyk Addresses Whether She'd Take Part in 'Real World: Los Angeles' Reunion

The Real World Homecoming: New York has earned a great deal of praise ever since it launched on Paramount+ on March 4. Could other Real World seasons follow suit? Beth Stolarczyk, who starred on The Real World: Los Angeles and will appear in the upcoming The Challenge: All Stars for Paramount+, said that she would definitely be on board with reuniting with her former roommates.

Stolarczyk shared that she's been watching The Real World Homecoming: New York, which drops episodes weekly on the streaming service. She told PopCulture.com that she's loving the series, explaining that seeing the crew together again has been "magic." The reality star even shared that it's brought her and some of her fellow Challenge competitors closer, as she, Syrus Yarbrough, Ruthie Alcaide and Kellyanne Judd (all of whom will be competing on the All Stars season) all watched one of the recent episodes of the reunion special together. When asked whether she thought that the Real World and The Challenge would still be dominant forces in the entertainment world today decades after they originally launched, Stolarczyk said, "I never, ever, ever thought that this would go on like this. It's amazing to me. And I have not seen my roommates in such a long time and seeing this Real World reunion show; this Real World Homecoming show has just been amazing."

"I just love the way that the producers have done it. And those people together, it's magic, that New York cast," she continued. Of course, watching The Real World Homecoming caused her to reminisce about her own Real World season, which initially aired in 1993. Stolarczyk added, "And I just think how amazing if they ended up doing my cast and I got to see all of my old roommates again and talk through those important issues that we had while we were living together. Would we see them differently or would we still feel the same way about those things? And just to see how people have grown over 30 years and what they're doing now is just amazing to see."

Stolarczyk didn't hesitate when asked directly whether she'd participate in a Real World: Los Angeles reunion, explaining, "I would definitely do it. I think it would be amazing. It would be amazing to talk about everything that happened because we did have a lot of conflict in our house. And we were young, and it would be super interesting for me to see if any of these people have changed and what their views are now." To catch up on episodes of The Real World Homecoming: New York and to watch The Challenge: All Stars, which premieres on April 1, you can sign up for Paramount+ using the link here. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

