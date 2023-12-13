'The Buccaneers': Barney Fishwick and Josh Dylan Say Season Finale Will 'Blow Your Mind' (Exclusive)

The Buccaneers has been well-received by critics, and fans will get most of their questions answered with the season finale that is streaming on Apple TV+ now. PopCulture.com spoke to The Buccaneers stars Barney Fishwick and Josh Dylan, and they are ready for fans to see how the first season of the period drama ends.

"It's pretty exciting, unpredictable. It's going to blow your mind," Dylan told PopCulture. "It's going to blow your mind." Dylan's description of the season finale indicates there will likely be a lot happening during the final minutes of the episode.

Fishwick echoes Dylan's thoughts on the finale. "Explosive, exciting, on the edge of your seats, action and drama," he said. The "action and drama" could involve Fishwick's character James. Throughout the season, James has had a psychological hold on Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) and Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). He was first with Lizzy but then forced her to get naked while they were in a room. He then left the room without touching her and decided to marry Jinny. Throughout the season, we see James do things to make Jinny uncomfortable. But Jinny is willing to do what it takes to make things work.

"I think the biggest challenge was trying to find a human motivation for someone doing what might seem to be quite inhuman, like unpleasant things," Fishwick said, "like rooting the character's journey in a constant feeling of inferiority rather than superiority. He presents like he's dominant and in charge, but he feels the opposite. He feels inferior and that's why I think he's acting in this manipulative, controlling way, is to fill in the hole that exists where he feels like 'I should be respected. I should be kind of like the Lord and I'm not. So I'm going to kind of keep acting in this way to them that is controlling and manipulative,' but it's like an unfillable hole, really."

Dylan plays Richard who is married to Conchita (Alisha Boe). The season starts with the two tying the knot, and while they have had their ups and downs throughout the season, Richard and Conchita seem to really love each other. This leads to the question of what's been the biggest key to their success.

"I think that their love, I think they're truly in love," Dylan said. "And I think that is the biggest key to their success. I think it was a beautiful and challenging journey to go on with Alicia who plays Conchita, because they're navigating parenthood. And marriage is a young couple in this crazy context, but the whole time their affection for each other and their love is always there. They never lose grip on that."

All episodes of The Buccaneers are streaming on AppleTV+ now.