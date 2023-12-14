'The Buccaneers': Mia Threapleton Says 'Closeness' With Josie Totah Helped Characters' Love Story (Exclusive)

In the Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers, the love story between Honoria (Mia Threapleton) and Mabel (Josie Totah) became an underrated storyline since they both wanted to be with each other, but knew it was something that would be hard to do. PopCulture.com spoke to Threapleton about closely working with Totah, and she said it was something she enjoyed since they were also close when the cameras weren't rolling.

"I loved working with Josie. We had such a great time. We had so much fun working together," Threapleton told PopCulture. "I would love to do it again. I really, really would. I think we became very, very close offscreen as well as obviously onscreen. But I think our offscreen closeness and our friendship helped our relationship to develop onscreen as well. It meant that we really felt we properly trusted each other in some of the more emotional moments and some of the more intense moments. I don't know if that would've been as successful as it was for us had we not spent the close amount of time that we did together. So I'm very, very grateful for that. She's incredibly talented and very, very skilled. I admire her greatly, and I love her very, very dearly."

With the story taking place in the 1870s, Honoria and Mabel could only be affectionate in private. Before the season came to an end, Mabel pushed Honoria away after sleeping together. It was shocking to Honoria since everything seemed to be going well. But as the season ended, Mabel and Honoria got back to being on good terms.

"I think it's difficult because the only way that Honoria has been able to see the situation that Mabel has placed them both in is just that she doesn't love her and that Honoria doesn't matter to Mabel," Threapleton said. "But of course, that's actually not the case. Mabel just has not communicated enough why she's done what she's done. Honoria, having experienced all of these feelings for the first time ever and not really understanding them, it's quite a shock and it's quite jarring. So it just doesn't make sense for her. So I don't think it's a deliberate distancing, it's one of miscommunication."

All episodes of The Buccaneers are currently streaming on Apple TV+.