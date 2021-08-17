'The Boys' Showrunner Teases Season 3 Will 'Dig' Into Controversial Storylines

✖

The Boys showrunner has teased what's to come on Season 3 of the dark comic book series, saying that it will "dig" into some even more controversial storylines. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, The Boys creator Eric Kripke spoke about the show's direction for the new season, specifically focusing on Soldier Boy, the new character played by former Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. "Season three delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy," Kripke explained.

The creator went on to share, "We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a s—show that’s overall caused. This whole f—ing independent, Marlboro man thing." Kripke, who created Supernatural, shared that even though he'd worked alongside Ackles for 15 years on the CW show, it took him a while to realize that Soldier Boy was right in front of him all along. “We had written Soldier Boy long before I cast Jensen. The majority of the guys we were looking at for that part were actually quite older than Jensen," he said. "Because it’s a World War II hero."

Kripke then went on to share the story of how he finally thought to bring Ackles on board. He shared, "[Jensen] happened to call me and we were just chatting and I’m like, 'Well I’m prepping season three of the show, and I have this character Soldier Boy, and it was a real pain to cast, and I haven’t really found anyone. Hey, wait a minute, do you want to do it?' I sent him the script, and he’s like, 'Oh my God, I totally want to do this.'"

The Boys is an Amazon Prime Video series adapted from a comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara as a group of human vigilantes — The Boys — who take on the corporate superheroes of Vought International. The hero team, known as the Seven, is portrayed by Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell. At this time, The Boys Season 3 does not have an announced released date.