‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Sequel Trailer Has Netflix Viewers Sounding Off

Leatherface is back, and Netflix subscribers have plenty to say! Netflix on Monday released the first full-length trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the latest reboot of Tobe Hooper’s classic slasher franchise and a direct sequel to the iconic 1974 movie, picking up roughly 50 years after Sally Hardesty became the sole survivor of Leatherface’s past murder-spree.

Directed by David Blue Garcia and produced by Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe filmmaker Fede Álvarez, Netflix’s reboot is set in the modern day. It centers around a group of friends who arrive in the remote Texas town of Harlow to embark on a new business venture. However, their plans are slashed when they realize they’ve landed at the front door of a bloodthirsty maniac… Leatherface. As the chainsaw-wielding murderer carves his way through tourists of the ghost town, Sally Hardesty sets out on a path of vengeance for herself and the friends she lost. The film stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, and Nell Hudson, with Olwen Fouéré starring as Sally and Mark Burnham portraying Leatherface.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As fans got their first peek of both Leatherface and Sally back in action, and the bloody path left in the killer’s wake, reactions poured in on social media, many excited for the reboot and others far too scared to even take a peek. Several more, meanwhile, made it clear that they don’t think the reboot will hit the nail on the head. Texas Chainsaw Massacre premieres on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 18. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say about the trailer.

‘Looks great’

“This looks great cant wait,” tweeted one fan. “Huge leatherface fan and texas chainsaw massacre fan this movie will be great.”

Fans want Sally to survive

https://twitter.com/nolly_poulsen/status/1488405656679948289?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Now I know they did not bring back my girl Sally for this low budget Netflix mess,” wrote another. “the original was so good and I feel like they’re bringing her back just to kill her off in the end to make way for a new group of people to carry this series on.”

‘Capitalizes on recent horror trends’

https://twitter.com/DoctorWolfula/status/1488187491819663362?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Leatherface wasn’t even the scariest part of the original. It was actually more messed up seeing the family patriarch boss him around,” somebody else reflected on the original film.

Is the plot too similar to 2018’s ‘Halloween’?

https://twitter.com/sham_cb/status/1488196023965077504?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I get the whole thing of the original survivor coming back for vengeance or whatever,” wrote another. “But this is, except for antagonist, it’s already so much like Halloween 2018 just a different setting.”

Fans hoping the film does the original ‘justice’

https://twitter.com/zhafvlog/status/1488159609798144002?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Please, please. . . be good!” commented somebody else. “One of the only classics we have left ! Do it some justice dammit lol.”

Cancel culture

https://twitter.com/RaspberryVoid/status/1488224820722647044?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“‘Try anything and your cancelled bro,’” quoted one person. “Why is that line being said in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre film? Like I know the 2013 movie had ‘get em cuz’ but Christ almighty seriously a cancel culture joke?”

‘Looks gory’

https://twitter.com/HewittsWhore/status/1488228159094878208?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“To its credit, it looks very gory and I like the Leatherface design, which is genuinely unsettling rather trying to copy the original,” tweeted somebody else. “But I suspect there’s a reason why we’ve only seen a trailer 2 weeks from release for a film we’ve known about for two years.”