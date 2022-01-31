Netflix ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Sequel Unleashes Terror in First Trailer

Netflix has unleashed the first trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a direct sequel to the iconic 1974 movie, and it’s clear that fans can expect no less than sheer terror from the new film. Texas Chainsaw Massacre stars Sarah Yarkin and Elsie Fisher as sisters who, along with friends played by Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson, wind up in Harlow, Texas with a plan to kick start a new business endeavor. However, their plans are slashed when they realize they’ve landed at the front door of a bloodthirsty maniac… Leatherface, aka Thomas Hewitt.

As the chainsaw-wielding psycho carves his way through tourists of the ghost town, the sole survivor of Leatherface’s past murder-spree, Sally Hardesty (played by Olwen Fouéré), decides it’s time she finally gets vengeance for herself and the friends she lost to Hewitt’s violence so many decades ago. This time around, Leatherface is played by Mark Burnham (Snowfall). Texas Chainsaw Massacre was written by Chris Devlin and directed by David Blue Garcia, with Fede Álvarez serving as a producer. Álvarez is most well-known for directing the 2013 Evil Dead remake, as well as Don’t Breathe (2016).

Back in March 2021, Álvarez sat down with Discussing Film to talk about his new Apple TV+ series Calls, but eventually the conversation turned to some other upcoming projects that Álvarez has on the horizon. The two most immediate being the Texas Chainsaw movie and Don’t Breathe 2, which he wrote. “Don’t Breathe 2 and also this year Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be coming out, which is also fantastic,” he said at the time, hopeful that the Texas Chain Saw Massacre would be released before the end of the year.

“Both movies,” Álvarez continued, “I think we’re all craving for that horror experience again in a theater, to be surrounded with people and get the best. So I think that these two movies, hopefully, will be my contribution this year for the world of horror fans. Just to go bananas in the theater watching them, because both of them are pretty insane and crazy.”

Álvarez added, “They’re pretty out there when it comes to horror movies. So fans will get a lot this year with those films. Hopefully, by the time they come out, the world would have gone back to normal and we’ll get together in a theater and go crazy.” Fans can see the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre when it debuts on Netflix on Feb. 18.