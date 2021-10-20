‘Ted Lasso’ Star Kola Bokinni Details His ‘Dream’ Experience Filming Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

The Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso aired earlier this month and the show will be heading in an interesting direction in Season 3. But one of the things fans saw is the rise of AFC Richmond captain Isaac, played by Kola Bokinni. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Bokinni who revealed how much fun he is having filming the award-winning Apple TV+ series.

“It’s been a blast,” Bokinni told PopCulture. “I get to hang out with my mates. I call my cast my mates, cause we love each other. And also filming a sport that I’ve grown up with and I’ve fond of well beyond my wildest dreams. And it’s pretty much a dream to me because acting and playing football at the same time was not even conceivable to me a short while ago.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ted Lasso recently picked up multiple Emmy Awards for the work done in Season 1. The second season saw its share of criticism as well as strong reviews. But as strong as the series is for Apple TV+, in some ways, it’s a show that came out of nowhere to become one of the top series in all of television and streaming.

“Everyone on the show was surprised by all the fans that we accumulated,” Bokinni said. “When we filmed Season 1 we couldn’t have fathomed how successful it would become, but here we are. And we just finished Season 2. The finale just aired. And everyone’s loving it and I can’t think of anything but to send love to the fans and my lovely castmates.”

In Season 2 of Ted Lasso, Isaac became captain after Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) retired. Isaac had some issues adjusting to his new role, but with a little help from Roy and Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), Issac became a driving force for AFC Richmond being promoted at the end of the season. Bokinni said he’s happy with the direction Isaac took in Season 2.

“Isaac is a lovable character and strong and kind,” Bokinni said. “Now that I think about it, that’s all the qualities you need to be a leader. So somehow they made the right decision. I am saying that biasly. But you got to give up to my lovely Brett Goldstein and Jason [Sudeikis] who wrote the lovely episodes that Isaac can flourish in.”