'Ted Lasso' Star Joins Cast of New Prime Video Series With Octavia Spencer

A member of the Ted Lasso family has landed her next project. According to Deadline, Hannah Waddingham will join Octavia Spencer in a new untitled Prime Video series. Both are also executive producers, and the series is created by Tessa Coates. The eight-episode series will focus on two best friends, Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer), who know everything about each other. However, Judith has been living a double life as a trained assassin, and when a job goes wrong, the pair must go on the run together and work to repair their friendship.

"I'm not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms. Spencer, Tessa Coates' hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream," Waddingham said. "To then see the immediate excited response from a mighty beast like Amazon! It's all just incredibly exciting, and I can't wait to get our collective teeth into it!"

"I was in as soon as I heard Tessa's stunning pitch. To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream," Spencer said. "We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality."

Waddingham is the first member of the main Ted Lasso cast to land a leading role in a series. The third season of Ted Lasso streamed on Apple TV+ earlier this year, and it's likely the show is not coming back for a fourth season anytime soon based on the way the season ended.

"I genuinely don't know," Waddingham told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "That's what's kind of unnerving about it, because I'm not ready to say goodbye to Rebecca, or any of them. But also, I'm quite glad that I don't know, because I think it would have made all of us have play this season, and certainly the season finale, differently. I think we had to take it in earnest and honor it."

Spencer previously started in the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told for three seasons. In 2022, the Academy Award winner starred in the Apple TV+ Christmas movie Spirited, which also featured Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.