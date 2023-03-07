'Ted Lasso' Pub Listed on Airbnb





Ted Lasso fans have a chance to get closer to the Apple TV+ show to celebrate Season 3. The pub that is featured on the show is listed on Airbnb, and fans have a chance to earn a one-night stay at The Crown & Anchor Pub which is right around the corner from Ted Lasso's apartment in Richmond, London. This is all part of a partnership with pub owner Mae, played by Annette Badland, and Warner Bros.

According to Airbnb, booking opens at 1 p.m. ET on March 21 for three stays on Oct. 23, 24 and 25. The cost is $13 a night and it's first come, first serve. "Situated in Richmond and right around the corner from Ted's apartment, this traditional English pub is a gathering place for football fans and locals alike, as well as the unofficial meeting place of AFC Richmond players and coaches," Airbnb says.

I’m teaming up with @airbnb to welcome Ted Lasso fans for an overnight stay at The Crown & Anchor pub: https://t.co/qAOJYqVt70#airbnb pic.twitter.com/Gmxvk8RhUt — Annette Badland (@AnnetteBadland1) March 7, 2023

"Guests will experience what it's like to stay overnight at the historic, neighborhood pub for the first time, while putting themselves in the shoes of AFC Richmond coaches, players and those pesky barflies alike (they're a real pain in my you-know-what!)." The pub includes two bedrooms, two beds and one bathroom for up to four guests who will get AFC Richmond gear. They will also have the opportunity to play a round of darts, sing karaoke and get a chance to sit at Ted's favorite table in the pub.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso premieres on March 15, and fans are concerned it could be the final season for the series. Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis recently spoke to Deadline and indicated that the story ends after Season 3 while hinting at a possible spinoff.

"I mean, there's always Cameo, right?" Sudeikis stated. "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet— that being Season 3 — it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."