Jason Sudeikis Gives Discouraging Update About Future of 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis has given a discouraging update about the future of Ted Lasso. It's long been speculated that the Apple TV+ series would conclude with its third season, and the show's star has seemingly confirmed the rumors. While speaking to Deadline, Sudeikis opened up about the possibility of the show continuing or spawning a spinoff.

"I mean, there's always Cameo, right?" he quipped. The former SNL star then added, "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet— that being Season 3 — it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

When it comes to the idea that some of the Ted Lasso storylines continuing on after the show ends, Sudeikis seemed like this could be possible. "Yeah, I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks...to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he told Deadline. "Again, I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue is lovely."

Notably, way back in 2020 series co-creator Bill Lawrence spoke candidly about the show not lasting long. "I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence said during a podcast appearance. "So...superfans know that [The Mandalorian is] connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows they get an end to this story in the third season."

Lawrence added, "Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a..." he then paused and redirected his thoughts, saying, "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from [Jason Sudeikis'] house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids."