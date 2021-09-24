‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Praise Jason Sudeikis for His Powerful Performance in Season 2, Episode 10

Episode 10 of Ted Lasso Season 2 was released on Friday, and fans can’t get enough of Jason Sudeikis’ performance. Sudekis plays the title character and he’s dealing with a lot in Season 2. Viewers recently found out that his father died by suicide when he was 16, and in episode 10, Ted continues to have panic attacks.

At the beginning of the episode, Ted is getting ready to attend a funeral but the panic attack begins. He calls Sharon (Sarah Niles) and tells her the story of how his dad died. Ted, who is mostly positive thought-out the series, is very emotional in the episode. Once he talks to Sharon, he attends the funeral which is for Rebecca’s father.

“I personally didn’t want to play a buffoon, or use our time and our scripts to humanise a bastard – that had been done,” Sudeikis said in a recent interview with The Guardian. “Ted, the character: he’s looking for the best parts of life.” Sudeikis won an Emmy for his role in Ted Lasso. But after watching Episode 10, fans want him to win additional Emmys when the time comes next year.

One person wrote: “Just finished this week’s [Ted Lasso]. Go ahead and give both Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham another Emmy.”

Gabriel Sotelo wrote: “That last episode tho….. Just when you think you can’t love a show more.”

Another fan said: “[Ted Lasso] ncapsulates the trauma that is losing someone to suicide so well, and the amount of subtle things it gets right is amazing. Having gone through losing my brother to suicide, I think it’s an astonishing. [Jason Sudeikis] and cast, thank you.”

A fan messaged the show this: “I signed up for a funny football show to laugh at the American experiencing the culture shock of the UK and knowing nothing about football, not crying at this acting masterclass by [Jason Sudeikis].”

A Twitter user said: “Great episode of [Ted Lasso] this week. I love this show. Jason Sudeikis and [Hannah Waddingham] are both incredible. One of the best shows I’ve watched for a while. Can’t wait for next season!”

Another fan proclaimed: “This week’s episode of [Ted Lasso] is quite possibly the finest episode of television I have seen in my entire life.”

And this fan told Sudeikis “thank you for Ted Lasso, it’s nice to see a show deal with mental health with such kindness and authenticity.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.